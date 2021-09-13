Ciara slays at Met Gala in Russell Wilson Seahawks jersey inspired dress originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ciara took the 12th man to a new level at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The singer, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is also married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, donned a stunning neon green dress which displayed her love and support for her husband after Seattle's 28-16 victory over the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Ciara made sure to also show off her husband's ring from the Seahawks 43-8 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Seahawks-themed dress has to be one of the most jaw-dropping costumes of the star-studded night which also included Wilson's foe Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen in attendance.

Ciara has always been Wilson's number one fan since the two started dating in March 2015.

Hopefully, Wilson will have his wife, daughter, Sienna, son, Win and stepson, Future Jr. in attendance when the Seahawks face the Titans at Lumen Field next Sunday.