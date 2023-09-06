Chuck E. Cheese giving away 500 free birthday parties to kids

Want to win a free birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese? Kids have a chance to enjoy a memorable birthday courtesy of Chuck. E. Cheese.

The popular entertainment center chain is giving away 500 free children's birthday parties to lucky winners nationwide on Thursday, Sept. 7 to celebrate the most common birthday which is Sept. 9.

All you have to do is head to a participating Chuck E. Cheese location on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Every location across the U.S. and Canada will be holding a live giveaway drawing for the debut "Big Day of Birthdays" event. One lucky winner will receive an Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The package includes:

All You Can Play games

A live birthday show from Chuck E

A ticket blaster experience

Two slices of pizza per child

Unlimited soft drinks

Dippin' Dots ice cream

Complete party set up and a reserved table for two hours

100 bonus E-tickets

Goody bags

Pizza and drinks for adults attending the party

Prizes total over $300,000.

"There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years, Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason said in the company release.

Chuck E. Cheese says five more contestants at each location could win a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday reservation

Chuck E. Cheese has also brought back a fan favorite "Birthday Star Free" promotion, where the birthday kid celebrates for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests.

To learn more details about the party promotion, visit Chuck E. Cheese.