Chinese Jet Flew Past Nose of U.S. Plane, Pentagon Says

The Pentagon said the U.S. plane was “conducting safe and routine operations … in international airspace, in accordance with international law.”

A Chinese fighter jet flew directly in front of the nose of a U.S. reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea on Saturday, the Pentagon said Tuesday, another in a rising number of incidents involving Chinese military aircraft and ships.

The “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” by the Chinese J-16 forced the U.S. RC-125 to fly through the fighter jet’s wake turbulence, according to the Pentagon, which released video of the encounter.

