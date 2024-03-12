A Black family rented their Coronado home to a Chinese American family when no one else would. Now, the Chinese American family is donating $5 million to Black San Diego State University students using proceeds from the sale of the house.

“It feels really good! Better than we ever anticipated,” said Ron Dong via Zoom, from his home in San Jose, California.

Coronado Island, 1939

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This story starts in 1939, a time when the Dongs' parents couldn't find a home to rent in Coronado due to racially restrictive housing laws. That is until Gus Thompson and his wife Emma opened the doors to their home.

Thompson, a former slave, turned Coronado entrepreneur, allowed the Chinese American family to rent and eventually buy their Coronado property-- helping them achieve the American Dream.

“Because of Gus Thompson and his allowing my father to live and work in a place where he would not otherwise have been able to, this is a payback," said Ron.

The Dong family’s Coronado properties include the Thompsons’ original home at 832 C Ave. and an eight-unit apartment complex next door. Family members estimate the combined value to be worth $8 million. Lloyd Dong Jr. and his older brother, Ron Dong, plan to donate their portions — $5 million to San Diego State University's Black Resource Center.

There are also plans to rename the center after Emma and Gus Thompson.

“It’s about passing it forward,” said Black Resource Center Director, Brandon Gamble, PsyD. “So this goes along with what we’re teaching already.”

Dr. Gamble says not only will the funding help provide scholarships, but it will also go towards supporting students, by making sure upper-class mentors are readily available for lower-classmen, as well as being able to bring in professional resources.

“We've had folks from LinkedIn and other larger corporations come and talk to students and at career fairs that have directly impacted our student's pathway to success," said Gamble.

That's the kind of leg-up Lloyd Dong is hoping to affect through his family's donation.

“You have to perform. But without a background in education, you don't even get your foot in the door," said Dong.

Forever grateful for the doors opened to his family nearly a century ago by Gus and Emma Thompson, Lloyd, his wife and family are now planning to leave a lasting legacy that'll help the Thompson name live on.

"Through the money, many, many useful beings are going to profit the society. So that's kind of the joy," said Lloyd’s wife Girina.

The Black Resource Center is hoping to have its grand renaming after the Thompsons sometime in the fall of 2024.