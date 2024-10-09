Surgeons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are celebrating after successfully separating conjoined twins.

The twins, Amari and Javar Ruffin, were born in CHOP's Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit on September 29, 2023, sharing the lowest part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall, and liver.

The boys were born omphalopagus twins, which means they face one another and joined at the anterior abdominal wall from the xiphoid to the umbilicus, CHOP said.

Nearly a year after they were born, on August 21, 2024, a surgical team involving more than two dozen specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses, and many others, operated for eight hours to separate the boys.

According to CHOP, once the twins were separated, their abdomens were closed and rebuilt using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques.

"Separating conjoined twins always presents challenges because each set of twins is different,” said Holly L. Hedrick, MD, a pediatric general and fetal surgeon CHOP. “We spend hours rehearsing the flow of surgery prior to the big day–even practicing how to transfer each baby to their own bed. We work collaboratively as a team, ready to combine our unique skills to achieve a safe separation and chance for these babies to lead healthy and fulfilling lives."

After a long medical journey, the twins have finally joined their siblings, Kaylum and Anora, along with their parents, Tim and Shaneka, at home in Philadelphia.

“Seeing them each in their own beds was an indescribable feeling,” said Shaneka. “It feels like we are beginning a new journey as a family of six. We are so grateful to CHOP for helping make this day possible and letting us start this next chapter.”

Conjoined twins are rare, occurring roughly once in every 35,000-80,000 births. CHOP is one of only a few hospitals in the U.S. with expertise in separating them.

Since 1957, CHOP has performed 32 conjoined twin separations, the most of any hospital in North America.

