White House

Child slips through White House fence and is intercepted by Secret Service

Video shows an armed officer carrying a young child wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn.

By Ashley Thomas | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child slipped through fencing outside the White House on Wednesday and was intercepted by Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the young trespasser squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn at about 6:30 p.m., about an hour after President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi said in a social media post.

Video shows an armed officer carrying a young child wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn before handing off the child to another officer.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Such intrusions have happened before. In April 2023, a toddler squeezed through the metal fencing, also on the North Lawn, and was later reunited with his parents, who were briefly questioned.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

White House
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us