A tasty beverage is returning to Chick-fil-A menus by "popular demand," just in time for spring.

After a multi-year hiatus, Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which was introduced into stores in 2017, will be available at participating Chick-fil-A locations beginning April 3, according to a press release.

"Six years after its debut, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade still has a devoted following, which sparked its return and inspired new versions of Chick-fil-A’s signature beverages," the release says, including Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

According to the restaurant, the beverages will be available at participating locations nationwide, and for a limited time only, through the spring season.

Already thirsty? Here's a breakdown of each drink:

Watermelon Mint Sunjoy: Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea

Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Hints of watermelon and mint flavors mixed with Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade made up of real lemon juice, cane sugar and water.

Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade: "Both sippable and scoopable," the restaurant says this beverage is a combination of Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream ® dessert.

Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: Watermelon and mint flavors added to Iced Tea

Chick-fil-A has at least 50 stores in the greater Chicago area, according to the store locator on their website.