Crime and Courts

Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges in Florida

Lil Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Popular Chicago rapper Lil Durk is behind bars at Broward County Jail on federal charges.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is being held on a murder-for-hire charge.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Jail records show he was arrested by U.S. Marshals between late Thursday and early Friday.

Durk Banks, 32
Durk Banks, 32
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

It’s unclear if Durk is in custody related to the same case.

According to Billboard, the rapper's collaborations with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later" and J. Cole on "All My Life" peaked at No. 2 on their chart. He won a Grammy for the former song for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2024.

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 26 mins ago

Matthew Perry's mom recounts tender moments before he died: ‘It was almost a premonition or something'

Canada 41 mins ago

4-year-old was caught on video predicting her future husband. 22 years later, they married

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMusic & Musicians
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us