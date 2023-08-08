DJ Casper, known for ‘Cha Cha Slide', remembered by loved ones after death at 58

It is called the “Cha Cha Slide,” and the man behind it was DJ Casper, whose given name was Willie Perry. He died earlier this week after a battle with cancer.

His family and friends are remembering the man behind the song.

His wife, Kim, said she was lucky to have the always-positive Casper as her husband.

“My family, my kids, we definitely adored him. He was the big baby in the house,” she said.

For almost 20 years, Casper’s "Cha Cha Slide" has been a staple at weddings and sporting events. It was even the base material for a John Mulaney skit on "Saturday Night Live."

Hudson Beaudry produced the album that helped make Casper famous.

"Its great that people all over the world know about that song,” he said. “Everybody else did the line dance, but this is the one.”

Casper was one of the cornerstones of Chicago’s House music scene. Producer/performer Farley Williams calls himself the “King of House Music.”

“It really took house music to another level because it involved everybody who danced together,” he said. “You didn’t have to have a partner once the slide came out.”

DJ Casper was also a regular at steppers events around the city.

“Whenever he would have an event, he would reach out to me and other R&B acts in the city,” said R&B artist “Slique Jay” Adams. “He would just bring everybody together man, so he will be missed,” he said.

But for Perry’s four children, he will be remembered not only for his music, but his fun-loving personality.

“My dad was the life of the party... jokester... he loved to laugh, he loved to make people smile,” his daughter Laquita Perry told NBC Chicago.

DJ Casper never stopped performing, with his most recent gig occurring only three weeks ago. His sister Pamela Perry Simon said he loved standing in front of people and making them happy.

He was 58 years old.