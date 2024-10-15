Air Travel

Chicago-bound Air India flight diverted to Canada after online threat

The flight departed New Dehli at 02:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at around  7:00 a.m. CT at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

By Gerardo Pons

Air India plane.
Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An Air India flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada after the airline received an online threat, officials said on Tuesday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Boeing 777-300ER was carrying 211 crew and passengers when it was forced to disembark at
Iqaluit International Airport in Iqaluit, Canada, on Tuesday morning, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

"The investigation into the emergency landing of Air India flight 127, to Iqaluit, Nunavut is now being handled by the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Federal Arctic Unit," the RCMP said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The flight had initially departed New Dehli at 02:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at around  7:00 a.m. CT at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before it was diverted.

As of 5 p.m. CT, the flight was yet to take off from the Iqaluit International Airport.

The airline said it has been subject to "a number of threats" in recent days, though all have been found to be hoaxes.

U.S. & World

news 1 hour ago

Pro-Hamas group that helped organize college protests is a ‘sham charity,' Treasury says

Military 1 hour ago

Hundreds get honorable discharges after Pentagon ‘don't ask, don't tell' review

"As a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," Air India said in a statement on X. "The inconvenience to costumers is sincerely regretted."

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us