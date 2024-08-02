Business

Chevron moving its headquarters from California to Texas

The company said it expects the move to Houston to happen over the next five years.

Chevron on Friday announced during its earnings report that it is relocating its headquarters to Texas.

The oil giant's headquarters will move from San Ramon, California, to Houston, company executives said.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will move to Houston before the end of the year to be closer to other senior leaders, employees and business partners, the executives said.

Other employees based in San Ramon won't be impacted immediately, and the company said it expects the move to Houston to happen over the next five years. Those who work in positions that support Chevron's California operations will remain in San Ramon.

Chevron has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and 2,000 employees in San Ramon, the company said. The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities and two refineries in California. It also supplies more than 1,800 gas stations across the state.

In June, Richmond city leaders voted unanimously in favor of a ballot measure that will ask voters whether or not Chevron should pay an additional business tax on its refinery operations.

The measure is slated for the November ballot.

City officials and environmental groups have accused the Chevron refinery of harming the local environment and the residents who live nearby.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District estimates that each year, between five and 11 people die prematurely in Richmond because of emissions from the refinery.

In May, Chevron told KQED that the proposed tax was hasty and pushed by one-sided interests.

