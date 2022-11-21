central park

Bats Are Falling to the Ground in NYC's Central Park — Here's Why

Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees.

By NBC New York Staff

Central Park Conservancy

Officials are offering a warning to those going for a walk in Central Park: Watch your step, because you might step on a bat.

Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees.

While it may sounds strange, they said it is not all that uncommon.

The good news: The bats are OK. As it gets warmer during the day, the winged creatures eventually warm up and fly away.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

animals Nov 8

Dallas Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Hippo Born Just Before Halloween

pet safety Nov 15

Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't

The Parks Department recommends those who see one on the ground to not touch it -- just call 311 so park rangers can help the animal.

This article tagged under:

central parkNew YorkNew York Cityanimalsbats
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us