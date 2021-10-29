Florida Mother Banned From Volunteering at School Over OnlyFans Account, Plans to Sue

The mother of two children at a school near Orlando was told she could no longer donate her time on campus after complaints about her work in the adult entertainment industry.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Victoria Triece has spent the last five years volunteering at Sand Lake Elementary School with her children, ages 10 and 5.

Two weeks ago, she was told she could no longer volunteer and that her occupation — including a subscription site on OnlyFans — was the reason why.

"Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated," she said.

Triece, who passed a background check and other requirements and does not have a criminal record, said she was notified of the move after someone sent images from the account to school administrators.

"I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does. I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students," she said.

Her attorneys notified the Orange County School District they intend to sue for $1 million. The station reports the application to volunteer does not have a spot to place a person’s occupation.

"What authoritarian mentality allows somebody to point a discriminating finger at somebody and say we don't approve of you and you can't be around children. That becomes frightening," attorney Mark NeJame said.

District officials later said Trice could chaperone field trips, but may only supervise her own children.