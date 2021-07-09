Cat Named Binx Survives Surfside Condo Collapse, Reunited With Family

A cat named Binx was reunited with its family Friday after miraculously surviving the Surfside condo collapse.

The feline was living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South when the building came crashing down, killing at least 78 people in what has now become an international tragedy. Several remain missing or unaccounted for following the collapse, which happened at 1:25 a.m. on June 24th.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared Binx's touching story during a news conference Friday. She said Binx was found near the site of the collapsed tower and reunited with its family shortly thereafter.

Levine Cava added that a volunteer who feeds cats in the area recognized the animal and positively identified it as belonging to a family.

Social media users are viewing Binx's story as a tale of hope during a devastating time in the South Florida community.

"There is always light...even with so much darkness," one post read.