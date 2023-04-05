Business

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Reportedly Killed in San Francisco Stabbing, Sources Say

Police did not name the man, but sources identified Lee, who was serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin, as the victim to NBC Bay Area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday near downtown San Francisco was tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer of Square, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man with apparent stab wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

