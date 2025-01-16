Casey Wasserman meets with Donald Trump to discuss LA Olympics amid wildfires

LA28 President and Chairperson Casey Wasserman and President-elect Donald Trump met Wednesday to discuss the Summer Olympics as Los Angeles continues to battle devastating wildfires in the region.

In a statement, Wasserman said the incoming president shared "unwavering commitment" to LA28 as the Summer Games make their return to the United States for the first time in over 30 years.

“As a lifelong Angeleno, I shared our sentiments for President-elect Trump's continued support in Los Angeles amid the devastation in our region. We also addressed the 2028 Games, and we are grateful for his unwavering commitment to LA28 and his leadership in bringing the Summer Games back to the United States for the first time in more than 30 years. We look forward to partnering with him and his Administration to deliver a safe and successful Games our nation can be proud of," wrote Wasserman.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for a third time in 2028, the other two times being in 1932 and 1984. The city will also host the Paralympics for the first time.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, along with several smaller blazes, have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County.

In a post on X, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said they were in "full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and full of admiration for the tireless work of the firefighters and the security forces. Currently the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property."

Bach added that they would be replacing the medals of Olympian Gary Hall Jr. who lost his home and belongings in the Palisades Fire.

Among the 5,500 structures lost in the Palisades Fire, was the home of Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr., who was barely able to escape, leaving behind his 10 Olympic medals. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2025.