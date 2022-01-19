Cardi B to Pay Funeral Costs for NYC Apartment Fire Victims

Rapper Cardi B will cover funeral costs for the victims of a deadly Bronx blaze that killed 17 people earlier this month, the city said Wednesday.

"The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning artist has committed to paying costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund," City Hall said in a statement. The fund has raised more than $2.5 million to date, on top of more than $1.5 million raised through various GoFundMe campaigns.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

All 17 victims of the fire, many from The Gambia, died of smoke inhalation. Authorities say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, and a door left open allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

"“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the rapper said in a statement.