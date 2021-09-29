Capitol Rioter Who Said She Wanted to Shoot Nancy Pelosi Pleads Guilty

A Capitol rioter who recorded a video of herself saying she was looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to shoot her in the friggin' brain" pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in federal court on Tuesday.

Dawn Bancroft initially pleaded not guilty to illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol but changed her plea to guilty, court documents show. During Tuesday's hearing, she told the judge she would "like to accept my responsibility," according to NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.