Capitol Riot Suspect Who Brought Molotov Cocktails to D.C. Pleads Guilty

Lonnie Coffman, 71, was among the most heavily armed suspects arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack

A Capitol riot suspect from Alabama — who drove to Washington in a truck packed with guns, ammunition and 11 Molotov cocktails — pleaded guilty to felony weapons charges Friday.

Lonnie Coffman, 71, was among the most heavily armed suspects arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Coffman was charged in a 17-count indictment after police officers happened upon his truck while investigating reports of possible explosive devices nearby.

