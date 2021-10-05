Crime and Courts

Capitol Police Investigate Suspicious Vehicle at Supreme Court

Roads near the Supreme Court are closed, Capitol Police said

By NBC Washington Staff

U.S. Capitol Police are trying to talk to the driver of a suspicious vehicle outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, a day after the court reconvened for a new session.

"We are still trying to talk to the driver," Capitol Police said nearly an hour after first announcing the investigation.

People are asked to stay away from First Street NE near the building, Capitol Police said.

Police didn't immediately say whether the vehicle was occupied or why it's considered suspicious.

The court term that began Monday will include a number of hotly debated issues, including abortion, gun rights and taxpayer funding of religious schools.

Capitol Police are on high alert after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, plus several other high-profile incidents near federal buildings this year.

In April, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was badly injured when a man rammed a car into them at a barricade outside the Capitol. The suspect was fatally shot.

In August, a man drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosives, leading law enforcement to evacuate government buildings and nearby homes as they negotiated with the man.

That suspect was set to appear in court in D.C. on Tuesday.

