New Jersey

NJ mom, grandma accused of abusing kid with shock collar for dogs

The allegations came to light after someone at the child's school noticed visible injuries and made a report

By NBC New York Staff

cape-may-police-car
Cape May Police Dept.

A 30-year-old New Jersey woman and her mother have been arrested for allegedly abusing a child with an electric dog shock collar, authorities say.

Earlier this month, investigators with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit launched a joint investigation with police after a report came in about a child showing up to school with visible marks.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the findings, "further investigation revealed that the marks were the result of an electric dog shock collar, prompting immediate and decisive action from law enforcement," the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators also allege the child was warned that more violence would follow any disclosure of abuse.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The mother of the child was arrested on charges including aggravated assault and witness tampering with the threat of force, a first-degree crime. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending further court proceedings and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted on the first-degree charge, under state law.

Her 59-year-old mother is charged with hindering and tampering in the case. She was released on a summons pending a follow-up hearing.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us