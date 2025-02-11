Canned tuna sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled due to botulism concerns

Multiple canned tuna products sold at grocery stores nationwide including Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart are being voluntarily recalled due to botulism concerns, according to an announcement from the Federal Drug Administration.

The recall, initiated Feb. 7 by Tri-Union Seafoods, was out an "abundance of caution," the release said, after the supplier said the "easy open" pull tab on some canned products "encountered a manufacturing defect." The defect could compromise the product seal, especially over time, the FDA said.

Amazon Tri-Union Seafoods tuna cans are pictured.

Such contamination could lead to leaks, or worse, contamination with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, the FDA added.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products were reported, the announcement said, with the FDA warning consumers to not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The impacted products were distributed to popular grocery stores and retailers across the country, including stores in Illinois. The full list of stores products were distributed to are below:

H-E-B label - Texas

- Texas Trader Joe’s – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

– Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia

in Florida and Georgia Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

The following products were recalled, according to the FDA:

Description UPC Can Code Best if Used By Date Genova Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4800000215 S94N 42K 12/12/2027 S94N 43K 12/12/2027 S94N 44K 12/12/2027 S94N D1L 1/24/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4800013265 S84N D1N 1/13/2028 S84N D2M 1/17/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack 4800073265 S84N 41M 12/13/2027 S84N 42M 12/13/2027 S84N 42N 12/13/2027 S84N 43N 12/13/2027 S84N D1L 1/21/2028 S84N D1L 1/23/2028 S84N D3L 1/24/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack 4800063267 S84N D1D 1/21/2028 S84N D1D 1/23/2028 S84N D3D 1/23/2028 S84N D1D 1/27/2028 S84N D2D 1/27/2028 Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz 4800013275 S88N D1M 1/17/2028 Van Camp's Seafood Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz 4800025015 S83N 45K 12/2/2027 Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack 4800075015 S83N 45K 12/2/2027 Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 51403 S74N D2M 1/10/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 99287 S94N D3N 1/13/2028 S94N D4N 1/13/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water 99285 S92N D1L 1/9/2028 S92N D2L 1/9/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium 95836 S91N 41K 12/12/2027 S91N 43M 12/13/2027 S91N 44M 12/13/2027 99284 S90N D2N 1/8/2028 Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added S90N D1M 1/9/2028 S90N D2N 1/9/2028 H-E-B H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack 4122043345 S9FA 45K 12/12/2027 S9FA 46K 12/12/2027

What is clostridium botulinum?

Clostridium botulinum is a bacteria that causes Botulism, a rare but serious illness that attacks the body's nerves, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the bacteria can produce the toxin within foods, wounds and the intestines of infants, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.

"The bacteria that make botulinum toxin are found naturally in many places, but it's rare for them to make people sick," the CDC said. "These bacteria make spores, which act like protective coatings. Spores help the bacteria survive in the environment, even in extreme conditions."

The spores typically do not cause people to become sick, the CDC said. But under certain conditions, the spores can grow, creating "one of the most lethal toxins known."

The spores can become toxic in a number of environments, including low or no oxygen, low acid, low sugar or low salt, within a certain temperature range with a certain amount of water.

"For example, improperly home-canned, preserved, or fermented foods can provide the right conditions for spores to grow and make botulinum toxin," the CDC said. "When people eat these foods, they can become seriously ill, or even die, if they don't get proper medical treatment quickly."

There are five kinds of botulism, the CDC said: Foodborne, Wound, Infant, Iatrogenic and Adult intestinal, the CDC said, all of which are medical emergencies.