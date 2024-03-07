What to Know Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL has sparked all sorts of love.

Now, New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. is honoring the Philadelphia Eagles legendary center with a signature Chunky soup can. Fans can register to win a free can.

Campbell's is also donating $62,000 to Jason Kelce's (Be)Philly charity.

The celebration of Jason Kelce's legendary career at center with the Philadelphia Eagles continues with a soupy honor. That's right, the outpouring of love for the Kelce can now be poured into a bowl.

Campbell Soup Co. on Thursday revealed its first-ever “Legend Edition” Chunky soup can featuring Kelce's distinguishable beard and eyebrows in silhouette on a green label. Kelce's autograph is placed right between his eyes on the center of his face on the Classic Chicken Noddle soup can.

Campbell Soup Co. Jason Kelce poses with Campbell's Chunky Legend Edition soup can.

Why is Campbell's putting Jason's Kelce's silhouette on a Chunky soup can?

"Chunky wanted to honor Jason Kelce’s impact on the Philadelphia community and beyond," Campbell's spokesperson Lisa Zahn told NBC10.

The honor includes the Camden-based food company donating $62,000 (perfect for Jason's No. 62 jersey) to Kelce's (Be)Philly Foundation.

“I'm honored Campbell's Chunky created this ‘Legend Edition’ can to celebrate me and my football career," Kelce said. "And as an added bonus to this awesome can, it means a lot that Chunky is also donating to (Be)Philly, a charity I founded and have put a lot of heart into.”

The mission of Kelce's foundation is "to empower our students with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves, and for us all."

The Campbell's money will help (Be)Philly improve "the education and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools," Zahn said.

How do Eagles fans get a hold of one of the green Kelce soup cans?

Fans can sign up to win one of just 620 limited-edition, collectible Kelce cans. Click here to enter before March 28, 2024.

The Kelces know Campbell's Chunky soup

Jason, his brother, Travis Kelce, and mom, Donna Kelce, have an existing relationship with Chunky soup as was seen in last year's "Bragging Rights" ad: