China

Calif. Man Who Worked as Agent for China Sentenced to 4 Years

Xuehua "Edward" Peng was accused of acting as a courier for China’s Ministry of State Security after the U.S. launched a "double agent operation" in 2015

In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

A Northern California man who was charged with acting as an agent of China's government and arrested as part of an FBI sting operation was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Xuehua "Edward" Peng, who arrested last year, was caught acting as a courier for China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) after the U.S. launched a "double agent operation" in 2015, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Peng, 56, of Hayward, pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the attorney general on Nov. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 51 mins ago

Politics in Time of Coronavirus: Arizona Quietly Picks Biden

Joe Biden 6 hours ago

5 Primary Takeaways: Joe Biden Is Democrats’ Antidote

Peng is a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, and he admitted as part of a plea agreement that he was approached by an official from the People’s Republic of China while on a business trip in China in March 2015, prosecutors said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ChinaCaliforniaSPYFBI
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us