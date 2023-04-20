Buzzfeed News Shutting Down as Part of Company-Wide Reduction

Buzzfeed News is shutting down.

Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti sent out an email to staff Thursday morning saying the decision is part of a company-wide workplace reduction.

"I am writing to announce some difficult news," Peretti wrote. "We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15% today across our Business, Content, Tech and Admin teams, and beginning the process of closing Buzzfeed News."

Here's the full memo to BuzzFeed staffers from @peretti. pic.twitter.com/nA0QAs1NhY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2023

Peretti said that he had "overinvest(ed)" in Buzzfeed News because he loved its work and that the company "can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization."

"This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media," he wrote.

The company will concentrate its news efforts on HuffPost and have a number of open roles for Buzzfeed News members in HuffPost and Buzzfeed.com, per Peretti.

"Moving forward, we will have a single news brand in HuffPost, which is profitable, with a loyal direct front page audience," Peretti wrote.

Peretti said Buzzfeed will engage with the News Guild about cost-reduction plans and how union members may be affected.