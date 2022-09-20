Chicago Building Collapses After Nearby Explosion, Injuring Several People

Update: At least eight people were hospitalized following the explosion and collapse. Newest developments here.

A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side after a nearby explosion, and fire officials requested a mass casualty ambulance-bus to assist after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued for people who may still be inside the building.

The collapse happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, fire officials tweeted. Injuries were confirmed and 10 ambulances were requested, according to authorities.

"Requesting manpower for searches in structure," the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The department tweeted that an explosion occurred at North Central Avenue and West End Avenue. The adjacent building was being evacuated as of 9:50 a.m., according to authorities.

Fire officials tweeted "this is a confirmed explosion" but the source of the explosion was not immediately known.

At least eight people were transported to nearby hospitals, fire officials said, at least three of whom are in critical condition.

Fire officials said the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Peoples Gas and ComEd confirmed both companies were responding to the scene, but it was unclear if gas was involved.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted her thoughts were with the injured and the firefighters working the scene.

"My thoughts are with those who were injured and displaced in the building collapse in the Austin neighborhood. We must also thank the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department who are working to abate the dangerous conditions," she wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates.