BTS Makes it to Grammys Together As a Group After Jungkook COVID Quarantine

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

BTS arrived at the Grammys at full strength after one of their members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band walked the carpet wearing custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colors from bright white to muted blue. Member V wore a bouquet of giant floral pins.

The group, which is nominated for their hit “Butter,” will also perform on the show.

Member Jungkook was recently released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

