Brooklyn Judge's Son Arrested for Participating in Capitol Riot, Source Says

The son of a Brooklyn judge was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning for his participation in the Capitol Hill riots, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

NBC News previously identified Aaron Mostofsky as one of the rioters, seen in multiple photos wearing furs and carrying a Capitol Police riot shield.

His father, Shlomo Mostofsky, is a judge of the Kings County Supreme Court, and his brother Nachman is a senior Republican figure in the borough.

Aaron Mostofsky was arrested in the New York area and is expected to make an initial appearance in Brookyln federal court later Tuesday.

While the riots were still happening, Mostofsky did an interview with the NY Post in which he said he believed the election was stolen and he was exercising his rights.

This is a developing story.