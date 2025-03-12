Pennsylvania police search for doorbell-ringing ‘Box Demon'

A Pennsylvania woman got a spooky visit to her door early Tuesday morning -- an empty box-toting person dressed up in a paper plate flower mask that police dubbed the "Box Demon."

The "suspicious" incident went down along East 10th Avenue in North York Borough on Tuesday, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said. In Ring video released by police, a person carrying a box places it down on the front porch then presses the doorbell camera.

"The unknown person rings the doorbell and identifies themself as the 'Box Demon,'" police said.

"I am the Box Demon," the colorfully-dressed person says to the Ring camera as some tinkly music plays. "I leave this gift -- this box -- this gift for you."

The self-described "Box Demon" then walks away, leaving the empty box behind.

The homeowner isn't happy.

"I'm angry," homeowner Tammy McAnnaney told NBC-affiliate WGAL. "I don't know who would be too happy with have somebody ringing your doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Like, do something constructive with yourself."

McAnnaney told WGAL she knows of nothing she did to "this so-called person who runs around with a paper plate on their face."

"Go find something else to do," she said.

Police hope to find the "Box Demon" before they strike again. Northern York County police asked anyone with info to reach out at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.