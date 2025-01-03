Bourbon Street reopens to lighter crowds a day after New Orleans attack

Bourbon Street reopened Thursday to a light crowd as tourists and locals veered away from the world-famous destination after an attacker plowed through crowds of revealers, killing more than a dozen people on New Year’s Day.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen as gatherers from near and far made their way in and out of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues late Thursday.

Along the street was a makeshift memorial of small teddy bears, candles and flowers put together by local workers who witnessed the attack early Wednesday and wanted to pay homage to those who died.

“I wanted to honor those people and give a little hope back to Bourbon Street and the French Quarter,” said Maria Fields, 30, standing in front of the memorial she helped create.

Maria Fields, 30, right, stands by a memorial she helped make for the victims on Bourbon Street on Thursday. (Deon J. Hampton / NBC News)

Fourteen people were killed and 30 more were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a former U.S. Army veteran from Texas, drove a truck through dozens of revealers early Wednesday.

As evening turned to night Thursday, the sights, bright lights and loud noises of Bourbon Street were as usual, but it lacked strong participation.

New Orleans resident Fred Appleton, 32, said he was nervous and hesitant to meet up with friends with the recent attack atop his mind.

“I don’t know, at some point, you have to return to your everyday life. I hope nothing happens,” he said, promising not to stay out too long.

Demelza Outram, 40, of Western Australia, was visiting Bourbon Street for the first time. She said the attack didn’t scare her away.

“I don’t believe someone would strike again in the same place, especially with such a heavy police presence here,” said Outram, adding that the time was perfect to patronize local businesses.

“It didn’t dampen my intent to come here. If anything, you still want to come here and support the people and the businesses because you don’t want them to suffer," she said.

Heavily armed FBI agents roamed the French Quarter and kept watch.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier Thursday that the city had added more protections, including heavy trucks and heavy steel barriers.

On Thursday night, more than 30 New Orleans police officers formed a circle in the center of Bourbon Street to pray over the night, the city and its souls.

With their heads bowed and some hands gripped together, all stayed quiet as a chaplain spoke life into their calling.

“There are jobs in this world that people are inspired to do,” police chaplain Ken DeSoto said after his prayer. “At times like this, they need encouragement. These police officers are people, too. They are heroes.”

New Orleans police chaplain Ken DeSoto, center, leads other officers in prayer on Bourbon Street on Thursday. (Deon J. Hampton / NBC News)

Rick Goldstein, 72 of Houston, said he drove four hours to celebrate and ring in 2025.

He, too, said the attack didn’t deter him from wanting to visit the historic destination.

“I’m looking for a place to get dinner,” he said down on Bourbon Street. “And to listen to some music.”

