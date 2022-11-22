Newborns at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center are geared up for the weekend’s highly anticipated matchup against the University of Michigan.

The youngest buckeyes born during rivalry week are dressed from head-to-toe in scarlet and gray, with “Beat Michigan” swaddles. The “M” is crossed out and replaced with the letter “X” as part of a long tradition of avoiding saying the maligned letter before the game. Ohio fans go to great lengths to cover the letter "M" with red tape across the university's campus.

The No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines will face off Saturday in a high-stakes matchup between unbeaten rivals, who are both entering the game with an 11-0 record for the first time since 2006.

Kick off is at noon on Nov. 26 at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus.