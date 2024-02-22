San Diego woman is suspected mastermind of $8M retail theft ring that hit 200+ Ulta stores

According to the complaint filed by the California Attorney General on Friday, more than $300,000 worth of makeup and other products were found in Michelle and Kenneth Mack's shared Bonsall home when a search warrant was served on Dec. 6, 2023.

“I see the justice system works slowly, but it seems to be working," one of the Macks' neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

Michelle Mack is accused of paying as many as 12 women for their travel expenses, as well as providing them with a list of retail stores across the country to target — including stores in 21 counties across California.

Those stores include a LensCrafters in Clairemont and an Ulta store in Mira Mesa, which was one of the 231 Ulta’s hit across the country. Several Sephora stores were also targeted.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“It’s great they’re arresting them. It’s unfortunate these people got involved so young and ruined their lives. It’s not worth it," Ulta Beauty employee Marybel Carmona said.

Bonta said that while the current losses are calculated at nearly $8 million, the investigation was ongoing and it's possible the total loss might end up exceeding that amount.

A federal search warrant shows some of Michelle Mack's alleged accomplices sometimes mailed stolen goods to a Bonsall post office, where Mack allegedly has a company address listed under "Online Makeup Store." Authorities say she resold the products on Amazon.

No one answered the door at the Macks' Bonsall home, though the dogs announced NBC 7's arrival.

It's said crime doesn't pay, but the Macks are living in a multi-million dollar home, while some neighbors say they're paying the price for their alleged crimes.

“When anyone steals, insurance goes up, price goes up and everyone suffers," one neighbor said.

The Macks' house is listed for sale online.

Some neighbors say they're happy to see that, considering it's recently been rented out for weddings and other events.

In total, 140 counts have been filed against nine defendants. Those include 136 felony counts of grand theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of conspiracy and one count of organized retail crime.

One of their suspected accomplices is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday, although law enforcement is working to arrest some of the others.

NBC 7's Shellye Leggett reports the theft involved an estimated $8 million in beauty products.