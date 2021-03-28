civil war

Bomb Squad Detonates Live Civil War Cannonball Found in Maryland

A homeowner contacted officials after being given what seemed to be an unexploded cannonball that a family member had found near the Monocacy Battlefield

Bomb squad technicians safely detonated a cannonball from the Civil War in Frederick County, Maryland.
A bomb squad safely deactivated a live Civil War-era piece of ammunition after it was discovered in Maryland last week, NBC News reports.

A homeowner contacted the state fire marshal after being given what seemed to be an unexploded cannonball that a family member found had near the Monocacy Battlefield in Frederick, about 50 miles west of Baltimore. Officials confirmed that the explosive was live.

Bomb technicians moved the cannonball to Beaver Creek Quarry in Hagerstown, where they conducted "an emergency disposal," according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

"As proven today, the finding of military ordnance from the Civil War is not uncommon in Maryland, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were initially manufactured," the fire marshal's office said.

