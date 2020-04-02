Alabama

Body Found Under Mattress in Alabama Identified as Missing Mother

The death of Tiffany Osborne is being investigated as a homicide

Tiffany Osborne
Midfield Police Dept.

A decomposing body found wrapped and concealed under a mattress in Bessemer, Alabama on Wednesday has been identified as missing 30-year-old mother Tiffany Smitherman Osborne, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office officially identified the remains as Midfield, Alabama resident Tiffany Osborne, who disappeared on February 17, 2020. The death is being investigated as a homicide, NBC News reports.

Sergeant Michael Jeffries with the Midfield Police Department told "Dateline" that a worker cutting grass in the 4200 block of Turin Drive made the discovery around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday and called police. He added the industrial area where the body was found is at the end of an unfinished road that is frequently used for dumping trash, according to NBC affiliate WVTM.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Apr 2

US Coronavirus Updates: 16 Dead in Va. Nursing Home Outbreak; NY Funeral Homes Struggle as Deaths Surge

Jobs report 7 mins ago

Jobs Report Friday Is Expected to End Record Hiring Streak

Osborne had a 3-month-old baby boy as well as 12 and 7-year-old girls.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

AlabamaHomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us