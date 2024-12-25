Airlines

Body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

By NBC Chicago Staff

File photo

A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Christmas Eve, company officials said.

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

According to an airline spokesperson, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft's main landing gears upon arrival. United told NBC News the area where the body was found is only accessible from outside the aircraft.

Hawaii News Now, the NBC affiliate in Honolulu, reported an unidentified man’s body was discovered.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Maui police told the station it was "currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland..."

United said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Airlineschicago news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us