Black Friday

Black Friday 2021: Here's What Time Stores Open This Year

By Kayla Galloway

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It’s almost the most wonderful day of the year – for holiday shoppers, that is. 

Black Friday is one week away, and though most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can expect good deals and extended hours on Nov. 26 at many large retailers across the U.S. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

We’ve compiled a list of Black Friday hours for some of the most popular national chains.

This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.

holiday shopping 13 hours ago

Here's What to Buy on Black Friday and What to Leave on the Shelf

holidays Nov 13

Black Friday 2021: How to Shop Early and Still Get the Best Deals

business Nov 16

Walmart Says It's Ready for Holidays — But Hasn't Yet Seen Huge Wave of Early Shoppers

Target — Opens at 7 a.m.

Walmart – Opens at 5 a.m. 

Best Buy – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s – 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

DICK'S Sporting Goods — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s – Opens at 5 a.m.

H&M — Hours vary, check local store here

Big Lots — 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Home Depot — Hours vary, check local store here

Hobby Lobby — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Black FridayThanksgivingShoppingholiday shopping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us