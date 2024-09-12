Billionaire's first private spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours

A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk after SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by a few hours.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”

All systems are looking good for the Polaris Dawn crew to perform the first spacewalk from Dragon today. The EVA webcast begins at 4:55 a.m. ET → https://t.co/WpSw0gzeT0 pic.twitter.com/aRDJYaruTO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

___