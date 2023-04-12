Biden's Drug Czar Declares Fentanyl Laced With Animal Tranquilizer an ‘Emerging Threat' Facing U.S.

President Joe Biden’s drug czar on Wednesday declared that fentanyl mixed with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known as “tranq” that has been linked to a rising number of overdose deaths across the U.S., represents an “emerging threat” facing the nation.

The declaration from Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, requires the Biden administration to develop a federal plan to address the crisis. The government must now publish a response plan within 90 days and send implementation guidance to agencies within 120 days, among other steps.

“As the president’s drug policy adviser, I am deeply concerned about what this threat means for the nation,” Gupta told reporters during a briefing call on Tuesday, later adding: “We must act and act now.”

Gupta’s announcement marks the first time a presidential administration has formally labeled an illicit drug an “emerging threat” and then required the federal government to take further action — a legal authority it gained under the SUPPORT Act, a sweeping bill signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Research has shown that opioids like fentanyl are increasingly combined with xylazine and sold on the illicit drug market, according to the National Institutes of Health. The spread of xylazine-laced fentanyl has exacerbated the nationwide addiction crisis, ravaging communities and deepening the toll of addiction.

