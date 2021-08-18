coronavirus pandemic

Biden Says His Administration Will Take on GOP Governors Blocking Masks in Schools

Biden said some politicians are attempting to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain"

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he was directing the Department of Education to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are attempting to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said that some politicians are attempting to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain," and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Biden said he directed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to wield his oversight authority and take legal action “if appropriate.”

