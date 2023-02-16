news

Biden Says Chinese President Xi Doesn't Want to Damage Relations With U.S. After Spy Balloon

The president has come under increasing pressure by members of Congress, including Democrats, to address the situation publicly.

By Peter Alexander and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Thursday that he did not think it was an overreaction to shoot down three unidentified objects over North America in the days after taking down a Chinese spy balloon.

"I got a recommendation from the military," Biden said in a phone call, adding that it would have been easier to not shoot the objects down in the face of political pressure.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Four high-altitude objects have been shot down by the U.S. military since Feb 4. Here’s a timeline of those events.

Biden also said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping but declined in the interview to say when.

“I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me," Biden said.

U.S. & World

texas 6 mins ago

Lost Dog Finds Way Back to Former Shelter and Rings Doorbell After Escaping New Home in Texas

capitol riot 6 mins ago

Proud Boys' Lawyers Plan to Subpoena Donald Trump in Seditious Conspiracy Trial

The interview was after Biden delivered his first remarks on the alleged Chinese spy balloon and three other objects that were shot down over North America.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsJoe BidenChina
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us