Biden Picks Vice Presidential Candidate, Source Tells NBC News

Former Vice President Joe Biden has selected his running mate for the presidential race, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The presumptive Democratic nominee could reveal his decision as early as today.

Among the widely known politicians he was believed to have been considering: Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a former presidential candidate; Susan Rice, the U.N. ambassador and national security adviser in the Obama administration; Reps. Karen Bass of California, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus and Val Demings of Florida; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

All would become the first Black woman to serve as vice president should the Democrats beat President Donald Trump in the election in November.

Also believed to have been on the list are Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another former presidential candidate; Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

