Joe Biden

Biden Picks Vice Presidential Candidate, Source Tells NBC News

The Democrat has been expected to pick a woman for the spot

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about on the third plank of his Build Back Better economic recovery plan for working families, on July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Delaware.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has selected his running mate for the presidential race, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The presumptive Democratic nominee could reveal his decision as early as today.

Among the widely known politicians he was believed to have been considering: Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a former presidential candidate; Susan Rice, the U.N. ambassador and national security adviser in the Obama administration; Reps. Karen Bass of California, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus and Val Demings of Florida; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Ga. Schools Quarantine 800 Students; Vaping a Risk Factor for COVID-19 in Teens

Democratic National Convention 21 hours ago

Democratic Convention Speakers Span Spectrum of US Politics

All would become the first Black woman to serve as vice president should the Democrats beat President Donald Trump in the election in November.

Also believed to have been on the list are Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, another former presidential candidate; Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenVice President2020 Presidential Race
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us