Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date for All Adults to April 19

President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

Biden is slated to make the announcement at the White House later Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia, a White House official told NBC News.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, the official said.

But most states have already announced plans to open eligibility to all adults by that date. Hawaii and Oregon are the only two states that haven’t already announced plans to have open eligibility by April 19, according to tracking by NBC News.

The new deadline of April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden's original May 1 deadline.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.