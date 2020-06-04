Biden: George Floyd’s Death Must Prompt Action, Police Reform

Joe Biden continued his de facto listening tour on race issues in America on Thursday night, telling a virtual town hall that the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody must be a moment for action.

"I see you, I hear you, and I'm angry as well. But we have to turn our anguish into purpose,” Biden said during an online town hall hosted by The Shade Room, an entertainment media company focused on the African American community.

“If we just let this wound scab over again, it's never going to heal,” he added during the event, which was moderated by actor Don Cheadle.

