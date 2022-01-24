Biden Caught Cursing About Fox News Reporter on a Hot Mic

President Joe Biden was caught on camera Monday cursing about Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

"What a stupid son of a b-,” Biden said as reporters including Doocy were being ushered out of a room after the president made remarks about inflation. Biden spoke quietly, but the insult was caught on his microphone, which was still on.

The exchange came after reporters shouted questions about Ukraine. Biden was taking questions on his call Monday with European leaders, but complained he doesn’t like taking questions because reporters “never report on why I called the meeting. This is very important.”

