Biden Admin to Expedite Resettlement of Some Vulnerable Ukrainian Refugees in US

The plan would expedite the reunification of Ukrainians with U.S.-based family members

Ukrainian And Russian Migrants Wait To Cross Into U.S. From Mexico
The Biden administration is preparing to unveil as early as this week a plan to expedite and streamline the resettlement of some Ukrainian refugees in the United States, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

The plan would allow vulnerable Ukrainians, namely activists, journalists and those who are part of the LGBTQ community, to safely enter the U.S. at least temporarily. It would also expedite the reunification of Ukrainians with U.S.-based family members, the sources said.

The exact authority President Joe Biden would use to speed up the passage of Ukrainians remains unclear, the sources said. 

