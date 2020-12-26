Beverly Hills Eatery Reportedly Planning Indoor ‘Speakeasy' NYE Party Draws Police Interest

City officials are hoping to put the kibosh on a famous Beverly Hills restaurant's plans for a New Year's Eve dining party, which would violate county health orders that prohibit in-person dining amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

La Scala, a gourmet Italian eatery on 434 N. Canon Dr., reportedly placed invitations in carry-out bags to gauge its customers' interest in a "speakeasy"-style party, but when word got out on social media, Beverly Hills officials stepped in.

"The City has made direct contact with representatives of La Scala (on Dec 24) to confirm the conditions of the County's Health Order,'' Beverly Hills Public Information Officer Keith Sterling said.

"We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for all of our businesses, however the County Order does currently prohibit indoor and outdoor dining, including in the City of Beverly Hills."

The city's police department also said it was aware of the plans.

"Thank you for tagging the BHPD. Beverly Hills Code Enforcement is aware and will be handling this matter," the department tweeted on Friday.

Attempts to reach La Scala for comment on Saturday were unsuccessful.

A copy of the invitation posted on Twitter, written in cursive script, says: "Welcome back to the 20's Prohibition. ... We are currently taking reservations for New Year's Eve dinner. Inside.

"If this is something you'd be interested in, please let us know as soon as possible. If enough interest we'll contact you back to secure a reservation. Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends."