The ‘Beer Guy' Moment Was Worth an Estimated $8M in Ads. Bud Light Tells How It Happened

D.C. resident Jeff Adams heard Bud Light was looking for him. Just hours earlier, at Game 5 of the World Series, he held on to two tall cans of beer as a home run ball smacked him in the chest. The moment Sunday night was caught on live TV and went viral. But it took awhile for Adams, who’s not on social media, to find out. Eventually, someone told him.

On Monday morning, Adams called a Bud Light call center and an on-the-ball customer service representative took down his phone number. By the following night, Bud Light was sending Adams to Houston to see his beloved Washington Nationals win the World Series.

Bud Light gave News4 a behind-the-scenes look at how they found the “beer guy” and made him the star of a nationally televised ad within 48 hours.

Marketing experts say the “beer guy” moment is worth an estimated $8 million in exposure for the brand and that we can expect to see more ads that seize on what they called viral events.

How Bud Light Capitalized on the ‘Beer Guy’ Moment

A Bud Light staffer was watching Game 5 when they saw Adams, who was standing under a Budweiser sign, grip a beer can in each hand as the ball walloped him. The staffer used WhatsApp to message the marketing team.

“We had a feeling right away that this would be something big,” digital marketing manager Lindsay Cozen said Thursday. “Our priority was to have something out immediately.”

Minutes later, a tweet appeared on Bud Light’s account. “This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries,” it said, with a four-second gif of the moment.