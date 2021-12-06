California

Bear Spray Used for Smash-and-Grab Theft at Los Angeles Nordstrom

The incident at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles was part of a wave of group shoplifting in California

Los Angeles police on Monday said among the implements used in the holiday season's spree of smash-and-grab crimes is bear spray, a chemical irritant similar to pepper spray but more potent.

The department said in a statement that someone who was part of a group of suspects at a Nordstrom in the city's San Fernando Valley Nov. 24 used bear spray on a security guard.

The incident was part of a spree of smash-and-grab and flash-mob thefts in November that police said resulted in roughly $330,000 in losses for roughly 10 retailers.

Last week the department announced 14 spree-related arrests during a press conference that featured Chief Michel Moore and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

