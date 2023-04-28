BBC

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Resigns After Controversy Over Role in Boris Johnson Loan

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Resigns After Controversy About Role in Boris Johnson Loan

House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BBCBoris Johnson
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us