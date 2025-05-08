Sunny Nguyen, a 13-year-old from the Bay Area in California, is turning heads because he's been accepted to more than 100 colleges and universities with offers of more than $3 million in scholarships.

"Sunny's always been special. When he was little, he could see all the numbers and all the shapes," Sunny's dad, Tommy, said. "When he was just 12 years old, he could do all the calculus problems by himself."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sunny told NBC Bay Area anchor Marcus Washington that, while he's exemplary in so many different subjects, he'd like to major in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Though he hasn't made a choice yet, Sunny said would like to pick a college with an excellent computer science program near his home in San Jose, California.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As for the scholarships, the last count of $3 million is likely an underestimate.

"I think more than that. I lost count," Tommy Nguyen said.